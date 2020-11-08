UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Helpline Facilitates 108,065 People In Nine Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

MoHR Helpline facilitates 108,065 people in nine months

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights helpline (1099) for Legal Advice on Human Rights Violations provided its services to 108,065 people from Januarary 2020 till September 2020.

According to details, legal services were provided to 3,464 people, legal advice and instant referrals to relevant department through calls to 1108 people, legal advice and referral through calls to 2215 and legal advice and referrals through letters to 34 people and legal advice was provided to 107 people visitors through applications, fax and emails.

The helpline officials did 8360 follow-up calls while 13178 violence victims were call backed during this time span, an official of MoHR told APP.

The officials said objectives of the Helpline for legal advice on Human Rights violations were in line with the social sector programmes of the government mentioned in annual plan, Pakistan's growth strategy, vision 2025 and vision 2030.

These programmes were focused to make social and economic policies and programs for ensuring social protection to weak and vulnerable segments of the society.

During COVID-19, he added, the Ministry was cognizant of the potential increase in domestic violence and due to lockdowns, it was more difficult for victims to speak to Helpline officials.

Therefore, he added, Ministry of Human Rights has decided to upgrade its complaint registration system in collaboration with UN Women, and has transformed the Helpline and upgraded it to be able to take complaints through SMS and a mobile app.

The Helpline also aimed to facilitate and link relevant support services to the victims of human rights violations and their families ,he said.

Specific objectives of the project are to establish grievance-redressal mechanism through referral services to the victims of human rights violations and to maintain data-base on human rights violations at national level, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Mobile September Women SMS 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

27 minutes ago

MoHAP explores visions of youth in shaping healthc ..

1 hour ago

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

3 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Nor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.