MoHR' helpline facilitates 33,625 people in two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights' helpline (1099) for legal advice on human rights violations provided its services to 33,625 people from February 2021 till March 2021.

According to details revealed by Ministry of Human Rights official here on Wednesday, legal advice was provided to 330 people, legal advice and instant referrals to relevant department through calls to 616 people, legal advice and referral through letter to 29 people and legal advice provided to visitors, applications, fax, emails to 32,932 people and received via app 666 calls.

The officials said that objectives of the helpline for legal advice on human rights' violations were in line with the social sector objectives of development programmes of government of Pakistan, such as annual plan, Pakistan's growth strategy, vision 2025 and vision 2030, which focused on making social and economic policies and programmes to ensure social protection to the weaker and vulnerable segments of the society.

The Ministry of Human Rights works to tackle ever-evolving threat and to pursue the target of making the country safest place for the child, the official said.

Report cases of any kind of child abuse on the ministry's helpline 1099, which is easily accessible to everyone, he said.

The objectives of the project are to establish grievance-redressal mechanism through referral services to the victims of human rights violations and to maintain data-base on human rights violations at national level.

