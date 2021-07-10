UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR' Helpline Facilitates 33,625 People In Two Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

MoHR' helpline facilitates 33,625 people in two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights helpline (1099) for legal advice on human rights violations provided its services to 33,625 people from February 2021 till March 2021.

According to details revealed by Ministry of Human Rights official here, legal advice was provided to 330 people, legal advice and instant referrals to relevant department through calls to 616 people, legal advice and referral through letter to 29 people and legal advice provided to visitors, applications, fax, emails to 32,932 people and received via app 666 calls.

The officials said that objectives of the helpline for legal advice on human rights' violations were in line with the social sector objectives of development programmes of government of Pakistan, such as annual plan, Pakistan's growth strategy, vision 2025 and vision 2030, which focused on making social and economic policies and programmes to ensure social protection to the weaker and vulnerable segments of the society.

The Ministry of Human Rights works to tackle ever-evolving threat and to pursue the target of making the country safest place for the child, the official said.

Report cases of any kind of child abuse on the ministry's helpline 1099, which is easily accessible to everyone, he said.

The objectives of the project are to establish grievance-redressal mechanism through referral services to the victims of human rights violations and to maintain data-base on human rights violations at national level.

P:ffr/X:ftp/L:mka/R:mka\778

Related Topics

Pakistan February March From Government

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Culture organises cultural and arti ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in last ..

1 hour ago

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor all set to share screen ..

2 hours ago

Netflix's biggest movie 'Red Notice' to be release ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends flights from Indonesia, Afghanistan

2 hours ago

Inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad amid ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.