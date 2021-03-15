MoHR helpline receives 144948 calls for legal advice during 2020

Ministry of Human Rights helpline (1099), which provides legal advice on human rights violations, has extended its services to 144948 people during January to Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights helpline (1099), which provides legal advice on human rights violations, has extended its services to 144948 people during January to Dec 2020.

According to annual report issued by the Ministry of Human Rights, legal advice through calls was provided to 1299 people whereas advices through instant referrals to relevant department was provided to 2762 people, legal�advice�and referral through letters was provided to 39 people and legal services to visitors, applications, fax, emails was rendered to 122 people during the year of 2020.

According to details, ministry have made follow-up calls 8,717 people and 13,398 Call Back to Voice mails to the victims.

He said that total services were provided to 4222 calls whereas total (Inbound,Out bound , Visit, Applications,fax ,e-mails)14498 calls were received during the same period.

Data also revealed that a total 5292 cases of Human Rights Violation has been identified during the year of 2020 and these cases have also been taken up with relevant authorities such as law enforcement agencies, National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and other concerned Organization for redress.