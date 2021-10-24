MoHR Helpline receives almost 1mln calls till June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) Helpline 1099 since it's inception received almost one million calls till June 2021.

The ministry has provided its services in almost 50 thousand relevant cases. According Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), a Toll-Free No.1099 was installed to offer access to the callers from all over the country with no cost at all to get free legal advice, counseling, legal assistance and referral service for redressal of their grievances was provided .

All relevant callers were provided legal advice and referred to the relevant departments where required.

Recently a mobile application of the Helpline 1099 has been launched and in short time more than 5 thousand downloads of the App have taken place and more than 4000 cases were received through this App.

The helpline 1099 can be contacted through Fax, 051-9221710, https://www.facebook.com/helpline1099/ ,Twitter, https://twitter.com/mohrpakistan.