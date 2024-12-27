MoHR holds 7th meeting of Task Force on human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) convened the 7th Meeting of the National Task Force constituted for implementation on Action Plan on Human Rights.

The meeting was co-chaired by Barrister Aqeel Malik, MNA/Advisor to Law Division, Senator, Dr. Afnan Ullah and Mr. A.D. Khawaja, Secretary Ministry of Human Rights. The representative of the relevant departments of the federal and provincial governments including Home, Human Rights, Women Development, Police attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the participants sheared their progress on the decisions taken in the 6th meeting of the Task Force. The Action Plan on Human Rights approved by the Prime Minister on 13th February, 2016, revised in 2020 consisting six thematic areas for taking legislative, policy and programmatic measures in line with constitution requirements and international commitments by the relevant departments of the federal and provincial governments, was taken as agenda. This Action Plan is being implemented across Pakistan under the supervision of National Task Force on Human Rights.

The Secretary, MoHR, emphasized to expedite the progress on the decisions of the previous meeting by the provincial governments, particularly strengthening of Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC) in Punjab and Sindh whereas establishment of such TIC Secretariat in Balochistan and KP for coordination and preparation of Obligatory Periodic Reports on Seven Core ratified Human Rights Conventions, GSP+ and other regional commitments, by the Ministry of Human Rights, as well as re-activation of provincial Task Forces, District Human Rights Committees.

The participants were also encouraged to accelerate their efforts for proposed legislation on prohibition of child marriages, in KP, Balochistan and Punjab.

Whereas, the government of Sindh, which has already enacted the law, was requested to ensure its implementation. The provincial representatives were advised by the Chair to complete the process of appointment of Chairperson and Members of the Provincial Commission on the Status of Women on priority basis except Balochistan where the Commission is already functional.

Besides, Sub-Committee, constituted under the Chair of Barrister Aqeel Malik, MNA/Advisor to Law Division, presented its report prepared to review the reasons behind low ranking of Pakistan in Gender Parity Report, launched by World Economic Forum, 2024 and suggest way-forward to improve Pakistan’s score on Gender Development Index.

While discussing the significance of statistical data on various human rights issues, the provincial governments were requested to establish Gender Management Information System, in addition to preparation of Gender Parity Report on annual basis, following the model of Punjab.

The participants were also apprised about the upcoming EU project on Human Rights to be implemented in Pakistan through UNDP with the financial support of EU. The provincial governments were asked to share their priority areas to improve the human rights situation, in consultation with relevant departments.

Moreover, the percipients delineated the responsibilities on human rights between the Federal and Provincial Departments in view of 18th Amendments to the Constitution, in addition to discussion on establishment of Human Rights Working Groups at the federal, headed by SAPM on National Security as well as in the provinces under the Chair of Chief Secretaries.