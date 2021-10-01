UrduPoint.com

MoHR Holds An Awareness Raising & Sensitization Workshop On Laws Related To Human Rights Issues

Fri 01st October 2021

MoHR holds an awareness raising & sensitization workshop on laws related to human rights issues

Ministry of Human Rights held an awareness raising and sensitization workshop on here on laws related to 'Child Abuse' and 'Transgender Persons' for Peshawar Police at Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights held an awareness raising and sensitization workshop on here on laws related to 'Child Abuse' and 'Transgender Persons' for Peshawar Police at Peshawar.

According to MoHR, more than 30 Police representatives from different offices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police participated in this session.

Addressing the occasion, the Regional Director Peshawar, Ministry of Human Rights, Zahid Rehan said: 'Ministry of Human Right's commitment to ensure the protection of Human Rights especially the rights of Children, Women and Transgender Persons � is in line with Pakistan's constitutional and international obligations.

"Apart from introducing landmark legislation, Ministry of Human Rights is also playing its role in capacity building and awareness raising of relevant stakeholders with respect to these laws so that Human Rights violations can be prevented", he said.

It is intolerable that in the year 2021, Children & Transgender persons still have to live in an unsafe and exploitative environment and frequently face abuse.

" Encouraging the efforts of the Ministry of Human Rights for arranging this session, DSP, Mr. Imtiaz Ali, during his welcome address said that: 'Police is one of the most significant institutions that works for the protection of the people of Pakistan, therefore, it is necessary to engage them in awareness-raising and sensitization programmes where they can be informed about the legislation protecting Human Rights. Such informative sessions should be held by the Ministry more often to raise awareness of Police officers about newly enacted laws as they help them in the field.'The workshop focused on two main legislations i.e. Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act 2020, and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018.

The participants were also informed about Government's Redressal Mechanism that is in place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Regional Directorate of Human Rights in Peshawar, that provides referral to the survivors of Human Rights violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

