MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights held a panel discussion titled "Fostering Tolerance and Inclusivity: Understanding Minority Rights in Pakistan" in celebration of National Minority Day at the Women’s Welfare Development Centre (WWDC) in Islamabad.

The event focused on the critical importance of protecting minority rights as a means to promote a more inclusive and unified Pakistan.

In his speech, Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Allah Dino Khowaja, emphasized the urgent need to change societal attitudes to build a more united and cohesive nation.

He said that the Ministry of Human Rights is actively working on multiple fronts to support minority communities, including the protection of religious sites, prevention of forced conversions, and the promotion of interfaith dialogue.

He also highlighted the Government's commitment to ensuring equal access to education, employment, and healthcare for all citizens, regardless of their religious or ethnic background.

He stressed that fostering unity and inclusivity is not just an objective but a crucial necessity for the nation’s progress. He also referenced Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision of a Pakistan where all citizens, regardless of their religion, can live freely and equally.

He reiterated that the Ministry of Human Rights, in collaboration with other government bodies, is dedicated to creating an environment where every citizen can live with dignity and respect.

Pirbhu Lal Satyani, representing the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), emphasized the need for policies that genuinely reflect Pakistan’s diversity, ensuring protection and empowerment for all citizens.

Manzoor Masih from the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) stressed that moving beyond mere tolerance to genuine inclusivity is essential for fostering respect for differences.

Shagufa Jamal, from the Bhai’i community and the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), highlighted the importance of grassroots efforts in instilling values of respect and inclusivity in the youth.

Rev. Ashkenazi Asif Khan, Principal of Zarephath Bible Seminary, discussed the pivotal role of religious leaders in promoting peace through interfaith dialogue.

Khial Das Kohistani, MNA, called for strong legislative measures to protect minority rights, particularly to address forced conversions and discrimination.