MoHR holds sensitization workshop for journalists on Gender Sensitive Reporting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) Monday held a sensitization workshop for journalists on Gender Sensitive Reporting.

The ministry conducted the workshop for journalists (beat reporters) for sensitizing and awareness raising on reporting of human rights issues and gender sensitive cases. Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Munir, Senior journalist, Director General (International Cooperation) and other officers of ministry attended the workshop.

Addressing the audience, Dr Shireen Mazari said that journalists should be well-equipped and vigilant while reporting cases of human rights violation as subject of human rights is central to all other social concerns but standard procedures and rules for balanced reporting are neglected most of the times to cover such stories.

She said that the MoHR is mandated to deal with international covenants, treaties and agreements among which commitments under GSP+ status are very much significant.

These agreements are deemed to be central to governance everywhere and the MoHR is acting as a little outpost of government of Pakistan to fulfill its international obligations.

Answering the questions of journalists, she said that after devolution of numerous subjects under 18th amendments, many hindrances are yet to be removed in the way of effective coordination with provinces especially to deal with human rights issues.

She said that the Legal Aid and Justice Authority, established under Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act 2020, is providing pro bono assistance across Pakistan to needy and deserving individuals.

In addition to this, MoHR is persistently working on establishing a Human Rights Management Information System with the help of UNDP to address human rights issues in a more effective manner as well as the ministry is arranging to conduct Child Labor Survey that has not been conducted for more than twenty years.

In response to a question, she said that educating the masses and changing the mindsets, with the help of mass media, academia and opinion leaders are the only solutions we have to avoid Sialkot mob lynching like incidents in future.

At the end, she invited suggestions and feedback from the participants for follow-up workshops and said that sensationalism in reporting put an adverse effect even on cases under trial and social media has made it more difficult these days to draw a line between laws and freedom; therefore, reporters must be responsive enough while reporting atrocities and brutalities in society.