MoHR implemented National Action Plan on vulnerable groups in last three years

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has implemented the National Action Plan during last three year on vulnerable groups such as women, children, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and minorities.

These groups were required special attention with respect to progressive realization of their rights, said a data revealed by Ministry.

Due to socio-economic structural impediments and overall social fabric of the society, vulnerability of these groups increased manifolds with respect to progressive realizations of their rights.

Considering the importance of mainstreaming these marginalized groups, a plan of action has set four key human rights priority areas concerning to vulnerable segments of the society i.e. protection of women rights, protection of child rights, protection of rights of minorities and protection of the rights of PWDs.

The bulk of proposed actions are planned for the protection and promotion of the rights of vulnerable segments with five expected outcomes and 25 time bound actionable points along with responsible relevant organizations.