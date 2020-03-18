UrduPoint.com
MoHR Implementing Labour Laws With Full Concentration

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:17 PM

MoHR implementing labour laws with full concentration

Director General Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday said that the ministry was implementing labour laws with full concentration, specially related to children and women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday said that the ministry was implementing labour laws with full concentration, specially related to children and women.

Talking to APP, he said that there was improvement in the implementation of labour laws in remote areas of the country, adding that the ministry has conducted various seminars, awareness programmes and campaign to the implement labour laws and created awareness among the general public about the laws.

He added that the government had pledged to make simplify the process for general public.

He also said labour force rate was higher and people were skilled in agriculture and fisheries in rural areas rather than in urban areas people was occupational elementary adopted unskilled occupations.

He added that MoHR has constituted a special task force in Sindh, adding that women labour was 75 percent and mostly employed in agriculture, number of women in industrial and services, he added.

