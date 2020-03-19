MoHR implementing labour laws with full concentration: DG MoHR

Ministry of Human Rights Director General Muhammad Arshad Thursday said that the ministry was implementing labour laws with full concentration, specially in connection with children and women issues

Talking to APP, he said that there was improvement in the implementation of labour laws in remote areas of the country, adding that the ministry has conducted various seminars, awareness programmes and campaigns to create awareness labour laws among masses and implementation the laws.

He said that the government had pledged to simplify the labour laws and its implementation process to benefit the general public.

He further said that Ministry of Human Rights has constituted a task force in Sindh to safeguard the rights of manpower especially women labourers, which constitutes 75 percent of rural labourers, they are mostly employed in agriculture, industrial and other services sectors, he said.

