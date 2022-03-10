MoHR, INGAD organized several events to celebrate contributions of women

Ministry of Human Rights together with Inter-Agency Gender and Development Group (INGAD) organized a high-level events to celebrate the contributions of women as leaders, entrepreneurs, activists or champions for building a sustainable Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights together with Inter-Agency Gender and Development Group (INGAD) organized a high-level events to celebrate the contributions of women as leaders, entrepreneurs, activists or champions for building a sustainable Pakistan.

The Ministry of Human Rights also showcased several films that delved into pro-women legislation, women's rights and the Ministry's 1099 National Human Rights Helpline.

Ministry also helped in strengthening legislation, improving institutional mechanisms for implementation,�and increasing awareness amongst the general population about relevant laws,�to promote and protect the rights of women and girls in Pakistan, according to an official released issued by MoHR here on Thursday.

The Anti-Rape Ordinance and the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act in 2020 are two critical�recent�advancements in this regard.

MoHR has also been working towards upgrading its National Human Rights Helpline to strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms, which are critical for victims of GBV and domestic violence."