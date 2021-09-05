MoHR initiates a project to create human rights awareness in target districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has initiated a project of human welfare aiming at to create human rights awareness in target districts.

According to spokesman of the ministry, the project was launched to create awareness among the masses to raise voice for seeking justice and enable them to protect their fundamental rights.

The main objectives of the project included to increase the people's understanding of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan among masses.

The project was focusing on to sensitize rural and urban communities for behavioral changes towards certain human rights issues particularly gender based violence.

The project also aimed to evolve communication strategy to address major human rights issues particularly violence against women, women's inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) etc.

The salient features of the initiative were to promote tolerance and inter-faith harmony to combat religious intolerance for a peaceful society and to disseminate information on human rights in schools, colleges, universities, public and private sector organizations.

Meanwhile, MoHR also conducted two Police Sensitization Workshops with Islamabad and Rawalpindi Police to introduce the police guidelines, solicit feedback and sensitise police personnel.