MoHR, IR Pakistan sign LoA for child protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari Thursday witnessed the signing of Letter of Agreement (LoA) and exchanging of documents between Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and Islamic Relief (IR), Pakistan.

LoA has been signed for developing effective child protection mechanism by protecting the rights of the children through meaningful interventions and initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said MoHR was taking initiatives and required more LoA letters with credible organization for women and children rights.

She appreciated IR Pakistan for their social welfare work for Human Rights including children.

She hoped that MoHR would build child protection centers in Islamabad in collaboration with IR.

Dr Mazari added that the the government was taking several initiatives for the child protection.

She urged all stakeholders to join hands for betterment of physical and mental health of the children.

Shrieen M Mazari said that the police also had handed over two children belonged to Sindh and 26 from Afghanistan to the ministry.

The minster also thanked the people for working for child protection.

Two more child protection Centers would be opened in the federal capital, she added.