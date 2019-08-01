MoHR issues data on facilitated children by NCPC

Ministry of Human Rights has issued data on ratio of children who were facilitated by National Child protection Centre (NCPC) in year of 2007 to 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has issued data on ratio of children who were facilitated by National Child protection Centre (NCPC) in year of 2007 to 2019.

According to available data, a total number of 1171 children were facilitated in non Formal Education, Reunification shelter and mainstreaming referral by NCPC during the last 5 years.

It reveled that a total number of 623 children have got education during the last five years, while in 2015, 191 students got non-formal education whereas in 2016, 150 students got non -formal education.

In 2017, 60 students have given informal education and in year 2018 -19 , 97 and 125 students had learnt non�formal education .

Likewise, a total number of 337 children were facilitated by reunification and shelter in 2015 , 21 children in 2016 , 7 were in 2017 , 21 children were in 2018 and 377 in 2019 .