MoHR Issues Data On Facilitated Children By NCPC

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:22 PM

Ministry of Human Rights has issued data on ratio of children who were facilitated by National Child protection Centre (NCPC) in year of 2007 to 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has issued data on ratio of children who were facilitated by National Child protection Centre (NCPC) in year of 2007 to 2019.

According to available data, a total number of 1171 children were facilitated in non Formal Education, Reunification shelter and mainstreaming referral by NCPC during the last 5 years.

It reveled that a total number of 623 children have got education during the last five years, while in 2015, 191 students got non-formal education whereas in 2016, 150 students got non -formal education.

In 2017, 60 students have given informal education and in year 2018 -19 , 97 and 125 students had learnt non�formal education .

Likewise, a total number of 337 children were facilitated by reunification and shelter in 2015 , 21 children in 2016 , 7 were in 2017 , 21 children were in 2018 and 377 in 2019 .

