UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOHR Issues Guidelines For Protection Of Children During COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:33 PM

MOHR issues guidelines for protection of children during COVID-19

The Ministry of Human Rights on Friday issued guidelines for protection of children from the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights on Friday issued guidelines for protection of children from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry, in its guidelines, advised the parents to help their children at home in their studies due to closure of educational institutions.

"Parents must motivate their children to wash their hands again and again for twenty seconds. If any person in the family possesses symptoms of coronavirus he / she must self isolate to protect children and other family members.

"If you find symptoms of coronavirus such as cough, flu and fever in children, immediately contact your doctor.In case of any concerns, you can contact help line 1099 of Ministry of human Rights for guidance.

"You must encourage your children to communicate and talk in case you find any symptoms of stress in children.

The symptoms of stress are lack of sleep, hunger and sadness. You can contact on helpline of Ministry of Human Rights in case of any physical and psychological problem in your children.

"Children can be victims of secondary effects of coronavirus. The closure of schools and playgrounds have led to increased use of internet among children. It is important to ensure that your children and family members have access to correct information related to Corona virus.It is also important to keep check that children do not become victim of some online misconduct.

"Parents must encourage their children to keep in touch with their teachers and friends through phone and video chat. The awareness material is shared through official social media accounts of Ministry of Human Rights."

Related Topics

Internet Social Media Doctor Family From Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

36 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

40 minutes ago

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

1 hour ago

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

1 hour ago

Supreme Court seeks reports from three DCs in Naya ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.