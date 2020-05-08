MOHR issues guidelines for protection of children during COVID-19

The Ministry of Human Rights on Friday issued guidelines for protection of children from the COVID-19 pandemic

The ministry, in its guidelines, advised the parents to help their children at home in their studies due to closure of educational institutions.

"Parents must motivate their children to wash their hands again and again for twenty seconds. If any person in the family possesses symptoms of coronavirus he / she must self isolate to protect children and other family members.

"If you find symptoms of coronavirus such as cough, flu and fever in children, immediately contact your doctor.In case of any concerns, you can contact help line 1099 of Ministry of human Rights for guidance.

"You must encourage your children to communicate and talk in case you find any symptoms of stress in children.

The symptoms of stress are lack of sleep, hunger and sadness. You can contact on helpline of Ministry of Human Rights in case of any physical and psychological problem in your children.

"Children can be victims of secondary effects of coronavirus. The closure of schools and playgrounds have led to increased use of internet among children. It is important to ensure that your children and family members have access to correct information related to Corona virus.It is also important to keep check that children do not become victim of some online misconduct.

"Parents must encourage their children to keep in touch with their teachers and friends through phone and video chat. The awareness material is shared through official social media accounts of Ministry of Human Rights."