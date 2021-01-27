UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Issues Notification Of Transgender Person Rules

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:59 PM

MoHR issues notification of transgender person rules

Ministry of Human Rights has issued the notification of Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has issued the notification of Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020.

Under this notification the transgender person protection of rights approved by the Federal Cabinet for publication in Gazette of Pakistan, said in an official here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan 2020 Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan fights back as Azhar returns to pavilion ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close lower with eye on US

51 seconds ago

MoHR-EU resources portal to be launched soon

52 seconds ago

New quarantine rules federal government employees

30 minutes ago

PTI officials for 4 districts of Hazara notified

55 seconds ago

Israel's conviction of Palestinian defender shows ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.