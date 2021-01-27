MoHR issues notification of transgender person rules

Ministry of Human Rights has issued the notification of Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has issued the notification of Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020.

Under this notification the transgender person protection of rights approved by the Federal Cabinet for publication in Gazette of Pakistan, said in an official here on Wednesday.