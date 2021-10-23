UrduPoint.com

MoHR Issues 'Zainab Alert App' On Pakistan Citizen's Portal

Sat 23rd October 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has launched a community engagement campaign to raise awareness in thirteen district about the 'Zainab Alert App' that has already been launched on the Pakistan Citizen's Portal.

According to details, as part of awareness campaign on child rights, posters on Zainab Alert and it's mechanism for reporting missing children have been displayed in public offices and schools across 13 districts including D.I. Khan, Nowshera, Sheikhupura, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Quetta, Kech, Tharparkar.

The campaign was geared towards encouraging parents, teachers, and other community members to report missing children using the newly instituted mechanism.

The Alert campaign also sent to the District Police Officers (DPOs) and the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) through their respective dashboards, as well as through SMS notifications due to the urgent nature of response required. Inspector Generals (IGs) responsible for following up in their provincial capacities, as well as the Chief Ministers and Provincial Home Secretaries.

