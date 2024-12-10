MoHR, KBA Organize Awareness Seminar On International Human Rights Day
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) To mark the International Human Rights Day, Federal Ministry of Human Right, Tuesday, organized an awareness seminar titled “Our Rights, Our Future: Right Now” at City Courts in collaboration with Karachi Bar Association.
The seminar was attended by senior official of Regional office Human Right, representatives of Karachi Bar Association (KBA), academicians and lawyers.
Director ministry of Human Rights Iqbal Pasha Shaikh, speaking at the seminar, said that Pakistan is signatory to 7 out of 9 international conventions and covenants regarding human rights and national reports are compiled with respect to each UN convention or covenant signed by Pakistan to highlight the issues and implementation status.
He said that due to the vastness of the subject it was not possible for a single ministry or department to ensure protection of human rights in the country. It was collective responsibility of all the stakeholders including the federal and provincial governments, HR commissions, institutions and organizations to work jointly in the regard, he maintained.
Iqbal Pasha underscored the significant role of lawyers’ fraternity in protection of human rights and said that a lawyer is the person who pleads the cases of human rights violation and ensure justice to the survivor.
Highlighting the role of ministry of Human Rights in spreading awareness about the human rights, he informed that MoHR is working in collaboration with directorate of education to sensitize the children about their rights while stickers with messages about the human rights were pasted in public transport busses so that common people could get knowledge of the fundamental rights.
The general secretary KBA Ikhtiar Ali Channa, said that Pakistan is a recognized state and its government was under obligation of ensuring implementation on fundamental human rights to citizens of the country.
He said that constitution of Pakistan guarantees the rights to education, health, assembly, environment and other fundamental issues to citizens of Pakistan and it was our collective responsibility to play our due role in implementation of rights guaranteed by the constitution of the country.
He said that KBA has always played effective and efficient role for protection of fundamental human rights.
Senior lawyer and academician Dr. Raana Khan said that the last sermon of the Holy Prophet (s.a.w) was the first complete charter of human rights that clearly defines the rights of the citizens.
She stressed on nurturing sentiments of apathy and sympathy for every living being including the animal and plants to ensure protection of human rights.
The human rights activist, Ali Palh, underscored the need of cultivating the culture of human rights that promotes social justice and said that all rights are important and inter-connected.
He stresses on creating an environment where every citizen is aware of the human rights and practice them in his or her life.
He commended that for the first time in history of Pakistan the environmental rights were introduced through 26th constitutional amendment.
Chairman Human Rights Committee of KBA, Zahid Soomro said that KBA has always raised a strong voice against human rights violations in the country and it was determine to keep raising the issues pertaining to rights of vulnerable communities including the women and minorities.
The Human Rights expert, Dr. Liaqat Ali Abro said that every state was required under international agreements to guarantee the fundamental human rights and constitutions of Pakistan also extends the guarantee through its sections from 8 to 28.
Underscoring the significance of awareness for protection of human rights he said that enhanced understanding of the fundamental human rights among the masses will help preventing the violations.
Later, KBA office bearers presented souvenirs at token of appreciation and traditional gifts of Sindhi Cap and Ajrak to the distinguished guests.
