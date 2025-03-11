MoHR launched annual report 2024-25

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) works to protect and promote human rights in line with Pakistan's Constitution and international obligations, said in the annual report 2024 revealed by Ministry of human Rights here on Tuesday

According to Report , the focus includes advancing women's empowerment, combating gender-based violence, and ensuring the protection of vulnerable groups through awareness, legal aid, and policy reforms. The Ministry aims to implement and create laws, policies, and institutional mechanisms to uphold human rights across all sectors.

According to report the major accomplishment of MoHR are “The National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) earned “A” Category Accreditation from GANHRI in May 2024. Key projects approved include a Human Rights Complex, Senior Citizen Home, and Child Protection Institute in Islamabad. Several child welfare bodies were merged to streamline efforts under the new Child Protection Institution”.

The Ministry of Human Rights has advanced international cooperation, with significant participation in UN sessions, including the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (ICESCR). It also launched the "Hauooq-e-Pakistan-II" project with UNDP and implemented an e-filing system for internal processes.Child and women’s rights were prioritized with new MoUs, helplines, and reforms, while the National Commission on Women’s Status prepared the first Gender Parity Report for Islamabad.

The ERE allocation during the 2023-24 Rs1,315.819 Million, EXP 1,307.808 and in 2024 -2025 the ERE allocation of

Rs 753.042 Million .

The Non – ERE 799.482 and total EXP Rs 726 million and during the 2024-25 the allocation was Rs 405.749 million .

Total Rs 2,115.302 Million ,Rs 2,033.810 million , Rs 1,158.791 million.

The Ministry of Human Rights organized 151 seminars across universities to raise awareness on cybercrimes and social media misuse, and held events for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

It also commemorated International Human Rights Day, National Women's Day, and the International Day of Elderly Persons while conducting workshops on human rights and laws for law enforcement in tribal districts.

Additionally, the Ministry launched awareness campaigns for persons with disabilities, provided information on government benefits, and held workshops on women and children’s laws. The NCHR signed 12 MoUs with educational institutions, while the NCRC celebrated Universal Children’s Day and launched a parenting manual.

The Ministry of Human Rights, established in 2015, oversees three independent commissions: NCHR, NCSW, and NCRC, and manages institutions like the Child Protection Institute and ZARRA.

Its key functions include monitoring human rights violations, harmonizing national laws with international standards, representing Pakistan on human rights issues globally, and running awareness campaigns.