MoHR Launches A Short Series Of Informational Videos

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 02:43 PM

Ministry of Human Rights has launched a short series of informational videos that seeks to educate women about their fundamental rights related to issues such as registering a first information report, women's inheritance rights, and legal implications of signing a Nikkah Nama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has launched a short series of informational videos that seeks to educate women about their fundamental rights related to issues such as registering a first information report, women's inheritance rights, and legal implications of signing a Nikkah Nama.

Accrding to ministry, the series was developed in collaboration with Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy (SOC) films. The vision behind this initiative has been to create a platform to encourage and facilitate engagement between the general public, students, academics, artists, filmmakers, human rights defenders, government officials and institutions and the international community on important human rights issues and to bring about social change and raise awareness on these issues through creative mediums such as film and dialogue.

