MoHR Launches An Awareness Campaign To Prevent Child Abuse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has launched an awareness campaign to prevent child abuse through social media.
An official MoHR talking to APP here on Sunday said that social media is an outstanding tool in the fight against child abuse.
"We believe social media is effective in raising public awareness about social issues, including child abuse," he added.
He added that at least half of the adult population uses social media.
In other words, by posting child abuse prevention messages, the chances of reaching the adults who need these messages are much higher.
He further added that media can play a vital role among people, adding that "our voices are stronger when we speak as one.".
He further added that "in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the dignity of children and their right to live free from violence is placed as a priority of the international development agenda through the implementation of the range of goals and targets of the 2024 Agenda relevant to ending exploitation, abuse, trafficking, torture, and all forms of violence against children, as well as eliminating all harmful practices, such as child labor, early marriage, and forced marriage.
