MoHR Launches Awareness Campaign

Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

MoHR launches awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights Punjab has launched an awareness campaign to educate people through media about the rights of women to inheritance under Islamic jurisprudence and the Constitution, said an official here on Tuesday .

She added that the protection of the woman's right to inheritance has been one of the priorities of incumbent government for equality and justice in Pakistan.

She said islam and Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the woman's inheritance rights and offer clear guidance in this regard, she further added.

She said that the awareness campaign aims to educate people about the religious and legal protection provided to women right to inheritance in Pakistan, she further added.

