MoHR Launches Awareness Campaign For The Well-being Of Senior Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MoHR launches awareness campaign for the well-being of senior citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Friday launched an awareness campaign for the well-being of senior citizens of the capital.

Pakistan has taken some very positive steps in the form of legislation for the protection of the rights of older people.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizen Bill, 2021 was enacted by the government to set up a fund for the well-being, comfort, and dignity of the senior citizens residing in the Islamabad Capital Territory in order to fulfill its international responsibilities being a member of the United Nations (UN).

According to the bill, "It is the duty of the state to provide protection, either directly or by means of an institution established to provide financial assistance to senior citizens.""Every person has the inherent right to a healthy and comfortable home, healthy diet, adequate clothing, care of physical and moral health as well as means of recreation, work stability, and respect," it added.

