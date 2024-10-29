Open Menu

MoHR Launches Campaign To Promote Tolerance, Respect For HR

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) To promote tolerance and respect for human rights and inter-faith harmony to combat religious intolerance for a peaceful society, the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has launched an awareness campaign through different mediums, said DG Minstry of Human Rights (MoHR) while talking to APP here Tuesday.

The campaign aimed to disseminate information on human rights in educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and public & private sector organizations.

The DG said the purpose of the campaign is to create human rights awareness in targeted districts for improving democracy and leadership, facilitate access to justice and enable people to know their rights as humans.

 

He further added that it would increase the people’s understanding and knowledge about respect of human rights in islam and fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and domestic national laws for human rights.

It would sensitize the rural and urban communities for behavioral change towards certain human rights issues particularly gender based violence, he added.

