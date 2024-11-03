MoHR launches campaign to promote tolerance, respect for HR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has launched an awareness campaign through different mediums to promote tolerance and respect for human rights and inter-faith harmony.

Talking to APP on Sunday an official said that the purpose of the campaign is to to combat religious intolerance for a peaceful society. He said that the campaign will disseminate information on human rights in educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and public and private sector organizations.

The official said that the campaign will further aim to create human rights awareness in targeted districts to improve democracy and leadership, facilitate access to justice and enable people to know their rights as humans.

He added that it would increase the people’s understanding and knowledge about respect for human rights in islam and fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and domestic national laws for human rights.

It would sensitize the rural and urban communities for behavioural change towards certain human rights issues particularly gender-based violence, he concluded.