MoHR Launches Campaign " We The Future" In Collaboration With UNICEF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with UNICEF launched a campaign "We the Future" on Wednesday to highlight the achievements of outstanding Pakistani adolescents who have worked hard to achieve their dreams and to inspire other young persons across the country.

'We the Future' aims to raise awareness about the role that adolescents can play in Pakistan. By highlighting the achievements made by the youth as role models from across the country, this initiative aims to motivate other adolescents to be confident about also achieving their dreams.

The platform is also used to highlight the potential of adolescents to express themselves and their capacity to contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities and to the country at large.

The Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen M Mazari, in her statement said "the Ministry of Human Rights, in line with the PTI Government's policy is committed and focused on alleviating the problems confronting children of Pakistan today." She added that "the Ministry will further the rights of children as laid down in our Constitution and will work to stop all manner of child abuse including child labour".

She said that "at a time like this, stories of young people who have overcome all odds to further their talents are very inspirational because these young people are role models for future generations and send a positive message to the youth of today that they can do whatever they want".

Dr Mazari further added that 'the future of Pakistan is our youth realising their potential. Human Rights Ministry is committed to ensuring youth are given their rights so they can pursue their dreams'.

The UNICEF Representative, Aida Girma said that 'the campaign will be instrumental in increasing the capacity and confidence of adolescents and will encourage them to creatively express themselves in the public domain.' She added that, the objective is to use these empowering videos to raise awareness on the creativity and potential of adolescents as change makers, whilst creating space for their engagement and collective dialogue'.

Pakistan has a young populace with approximately 40 million adolescents (aged 10-19 years) who represent 21 percent of our population. These youngsters however face a range of challenges on their journey to adulthood.

Among these are disparities are access to basic services and education. Some11.2 million adolescents (52 percent girls) between the ages of 10-14 do not receive formal education. Lack of education, social and economic exclusion often generates limited opportunities for adolescents, particularly girls and increase chances of abuse and exploitation. Investing in adolescents is crucial for national development. The long term economic benefits of investing in adolescents ensure empowerment and a stronger labour force, thus defeating the cycle of poverty.