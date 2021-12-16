MoHR launches first-ever NAP on business, HRs

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) Thursday organized an event for launching of the first-ever National Action Plan (NAP) on Business and Human Rights with the support of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood was the chief guest. Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP Aliona Niculita, ambassadors of various countries, diplomats, and other dignitaries were also present.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari while giving her remarks said that the government has given top priority to the human rights and Pakistan is the first country in South Asia that has devised and launched such an action plan.

She added that an inter-ministerial implementation committee will be constituted taking all business communities, chambers of commerce and labor unions on board to ensure the through implementation of this NAP in a pre-defined time frame.

Dr Shireen Mazari said that government is very concerned about the rights of women and children on workplace and some concrete steps will be taken to have a check on the harassment at workplace.

She further said that in Pakistan we have a working population of over 80 million and we need to know the needs of all working communities and industries to attain a sustainable economy and a tolerant society.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdur Razaq Dawood, in his address, said that Ministry of Human Rights has done a commendable job for preparation and adoption of this NAP that will certainly improve the quality of life in our country by developing a fruitful interaction among all stakeholders of business community and working class.

Advisor said that the action plan is entirely based on our desires to respect and protect the working conditions and fulfillment of human rights.

He further said the European Union has given us duty free access to their markets and in return we have to implement some good business values but there is still a need of much work done particularly at SMEs level to protect the rights of workers.

He welcomed the action items in the NAP which are aimed at promoting responsible conduct of businesses and termed it a major landmark in the fulfillment of commitments of Pakistan under the GSP Plus status.

At the end, Federal Minister Dr Shireen Mazari categorically mentioned and acknowledged the contribution of all the stakeholders involved in the preparation of NAP.