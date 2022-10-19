UrduPoint.com

MoHR Launches Inheritance Rights' Awareness Campaign On Official Media

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 10:00 AM

MoHR launches inheritance rights' awareness campaign on official media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has launched a campaign to create awareness about the inheritance rights of women and other human rights to help make them sovereign citizens.

Details shared by an official of MoHR revealed that the awareness campaign titled "Hamare Haqooq" would highlight issues faced by women, children, minorities and other marginalized segments of society by showcasing documentaries and advertisements on official media including ptv and PTV World.

The narrative of empowering and uplifting women and protecting their legal property rights has to be developed to protect their rights and access to the relevant country's laws.

The campaign would help empower women to make independent decisions, exercise the option to leave toxic domestic environments and earn their respectable livelihood.

Related Topics

World Women Media PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

43 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

48 minutes ago
 Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Sc ..

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland

2 hours ago
 US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

10 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

10 hours ago
 White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Comp ..

White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Companies to Make Own Decisions

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.