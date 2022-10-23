MoHR launches inheritance rights' awareness campaign for women

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the inheritance rights of women and other human rights to help make them empowered and participatory citizens.

According to the details shared by a MoHR official, the awareness campaign titled "Hamare Haqooq" would highlight issues faced by women, children, minorities and other marginalized segments of society by showcasing documentaries and advertisements on official media including ptv and PTV World.

The narrative of empowering and uplifting women and protecting their legal property rights has to be developed to protect their rights and access to the relevant country's laws.

The campaign would help empower women to make independent decisions, exercise the option to leave toxic domestic environments and earn their respectable livelihood.

