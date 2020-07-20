UrduPoint.com
MoHR Launching Child Abuse Public Awareness Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:04 PM

MoHR launching Child abuse public awareness campaign

Ministry of Human Rights is launching a public awareness campaign on child abuse through videos This campaign will be initiated through social and electronic media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights is launching a public awareness campaign on child abuse through videos This campaign will be initiated through social and electronic media.

According to a press release issued here on Monday the Pakistan Electronic Media Authority has issued letters to all electronic media to air these video messages free of cost under time allocated for public services messages.

These video messages include Pakistani singer and social activist Shahzad Roy.

