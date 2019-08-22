UrduPoint.com
MoHR Maintained Record Performance For Women Rights During Year 2018-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 01:59 PM

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has maintained the record performance for women rights during the year 2018-2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has maintained the record performance for women rights during the year 2018-2019.

According to per year performance by MoHR, the Family Protection and Rehabilitation Center, Islamabad had carried out many awareness campaigns regarding elimination of Gender Based Violence (GBV) during sixteen days of activism starting from November 24 till December 10, 2018.

It has also introduced MoHR toll free Helpline-1099 that provides free legal advice to human rights violations and victims' complaints.

The ministry revealed that 'Bill on Women Rights to Inheritance', 'helpline on women right to inheritance', and 'Punjab women development policy' and many others were being completed which would help improving the life of women in country.

Protection Against Women at Work Place Act and Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Bill were also presented in the Assembly.

Many new bills were introduced in Assembly including Transgenders rights and domestic workers rights.

Several new projects were also initiated for women aimed at reducing income inequality to attenuate the degree of poverty by allocating a significant allocation of budgetary resources to implement various measures for uplift of women.

Similarly, Maternal and Child Health Program (MCH) was initiated to improve women and child health conditions through better service delivery and would support health system.

Mother and Child healthcare was one of the most important areas of public health in Pakistan. The program aspired to provide better access to mother and child health and family planning services with provision of comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care services.

The government was also trying to address the issues of population control and family planning through different programs like establishment of Family Welfare.

