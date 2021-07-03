UrduPoint.com
'MOHR Makes A Milestone Achievement In Protecting Prisoners Rights'

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:40 PM

'MOHR makes a milestone achievement in protecting prisoners rights'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) made milestone achievement in protecting the rights of prisoners through fully implementing the Criminal Justice Legal Aid and Justice Authority Legal Act 2020, which was aimed at providing legal, financial and other assistance to the poor and vulnerable segments of the society in criminal cases in jails, told an official of the Ministry here Saturday.

The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 was passed by the Parliament on March 24, 2020 and brought into effect on October 6, 2020.

The Ministry also carried out a consultation on Draft Forced or Involuntary Disappearances (Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2019 on January 9, 2019 that was attended by Chairman Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, senior members from the Ministry of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Law and justice.

The ministry prepared the Torture, Custodial Death and Custodial Rape (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2018, which was also in the vetting process.

