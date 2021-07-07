ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has attained a milestone achievement in protecting the rights of prisoners by ensuring financial and legal aid beside other assistance to the poor prisoners.

An official told APP on Wednesday, that the ministry has played its role in fully implementing the Criminal Justice Legal Aid & Justice Authority Legal Act 2020, which was aimed at providing required assistance to the poor and vulnerable segments of the society serving jail terms.

The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 was passed by the Parliament on March 24, 2020 and brought into effect on October 6, 2020.

The Ministry also carried out a consultation on Draft Forced or Involuntary Disappearances (Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2019 on January 9, 2019 that was attended by Chairman Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, senior members from the Ministry of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Law and justice. The ministry prepared the Torture, Custodial Death and Custodial Rape (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2018, which was also in the vetting process.