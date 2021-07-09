MoHR making efforts to create an enabling environment through awareness campaigns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights was making efforts to create an enabling environment through various awareness campaigns for the senior citizens.

Official sources of the Ministry told on Friday that the Ministry was recognizing the importance of senior citizens and taking various steps to facilitate them in a better way. He said rather than being perceived and treated as a burden on society, it was important to provide opportunities to the aged people to live a meaningful life.

He said that the Ministry was focusing on the implementation of the policy, adding awareness interventions have the power to impact societal behavior and attitude which can ensure that the elderly are able to fulfill their potential in dignity and equality, he added.

He further added that legislative, policy and awareness interventions have the power to impact societal behavior and attitudes, which can ensure that the elderly are able to fulfill their potential in dignity and equality, "It is essential that the elderly are treated with respect and dignity", he added.

He said the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill 2020 was passed for focusing on ensuring adequate living standards. He said that for social protections, a senior citizen's fund would be set up under this law.