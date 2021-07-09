UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Making Efforts To Create An Enabling Environment Through Awareness Campaigns

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

MoHR making efforts to create an enabling environment through awareness campaigns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights was making efforts to create an enabling environment through various awareness campaigns for the senior citizens.

Official sources of the Ministry told on Friday that the Ministry was recognizing the importance of senior citizens and taking various steps to facilitate them in a better way. He said rather than being perceived and treated as a burden on society, it was important to provide opportunities to the aged people to live a meaningful life.

He said that the Ministry was focusing on the implementation of the policy, adding awareness interventions have the power to impact societal behavior and attitude which can ensure that the elderly are able to fulfill their potential in dignity and equality, he added.

He further added that legislative, policy and awareness interventions have the power to impact societal behavior and attitudes, which can ensure that the elderly are able to fulfill their potential in dignity and equality, "It is essential that the elderly are treated with respect and dignity", he added.

He said the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill 2020 was passed for focusing on ensuring adequate living standards. He said that for social protections, a senior citizen's fund would be set up under this law.

Related Topics

Islamabad 2020

Recent Stories

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

27 minutes ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

1 hour ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

2 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.