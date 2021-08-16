UrduPoint.com

MoHR Making Efforts To Promote Tolerance, Interfaith Harmony: Arshad

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

MoHR making efforts to promote tolerance, Interfaith harmony: Arshad

Ministry of Human Rights on Monday was making all-out efforts to promote tolerance and respect for human rights and interfaith harmony in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights on Monday was making all-out efforts to promote tolerance and respect for human rights and interfaith harmony in the country.

According to Director General MoHR Muhammad Arshad, a number of initiatives were taken to ensure the protection of Human Rights especially the rights of children, women and transgender persons not in Federal but at provincial level.

He said that the objectives of MoHR projects were to increase the people's understanding and knowledge about respect of human rights as per islam and fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution.

In this regard, he said that the ministry organized an awareness raising & sensitization workshop for Lahore Police about laws related to 'Child Abuse' & 'Transgender Persons.

He said DIG, Ahmed Police Training College, Lahore, Jamal-ur-Rehman organized such an an informative and interactive sessions in Punjab to raise awareness among Police personnel about newly enacted laws.

He added that Chief Law Instructor of the Police Training College, DSP Muntazir Mehdi Kazmi also organized training of police.

The DG also said that 'Police is one of the most significant institutions that works for the protection of the people, therefore, it was necessary to engage them in awareness-raising and sensitization programmes.

He also informed about the government's redressal mechanism that is in place in Punjab to provide referral to the survivors of Human Rights violations in Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Women Government

Recent Stories

SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified sp ..

SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified space camp

5 minutes ago
 Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of curre ..

Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of current events: GCAA

6 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

32 seconds ago
 Saudi CGS extends full support to Pakistan's effor ..

Saudi CGS extends full support to Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

33 seconds ago
 Four killed, three injured in Peshawar firing

Four killed, three injured in Peshawar firing

35 seconds ago
 7th Mourning procession carried out amid tight sec ..

7th Mourning procession carried out amid tight security

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.