MoHR making efforts to promote tolerance, Interfaith harmony: Arshad

Ministry of Human Rights on Monday was making all-out efforts to promote tolerance and respect for human rights and interfaith harmony in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights on Monday was making all-out efforts to promote tolerance and respect for human rights and interfaith harmony in the country.

According to Director General MoHR Muhammad Arshad, a number of initiatives were taken to ensure the protection of Human Rights especially the rights of children, women and transgender persons not in Federal but at provincial level.

He said that the objectives of MoHR projects were to increase the people's understanding and knowledge about respect of human rights as per islam and fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution.

In this regard, he said that the ministry organized an awareness raising & sensitization workshop for Lahore Police about laws related to 'Child Abuse' & 'Transgender Persons.

He said DIG, Ahmed Police Training College, Lahore, Jamal-ur-Rehman organized such an an informative and interactive sessions in Punjab to raise awareness among Police personnel about newly enacted laws.

He added that Chief Law Instructor of the Police Training College, DSP Muntazir Mehdi Kazmi also organized training of police.

The DG also said that 'Police is one of the most significant institutions that works for the protection of the people, therefore, it was necessary to engage them in awareness-raising and sensitization programmes.

He also informed about the government's redressal mechanism that is in place in Punjab to provide referral to the survivors of Human Rights violations in Punjab.