MoHR Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar Calls On Ibrahim Bin Ali Al Mohannadi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights held a bilateral meeting with Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of the State of Qatar on the sidelines of the Second Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in Doha.

They discussed various avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of legal and judicial reform, combating corruption and promotion of the rule of law.

Both Ministers emphasized the importance of further strengthening collaboration to exchange best practices in law enforcement, and share knowledge and expertise in legal domains.

The discussions were marked by a shared commitment to advancing regional and global efforts to combat corruption and promote transparency.

They acknowledged the growing importance of multilateral cooperation within the OIC and pledged to continue working together toward mutual goals.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar is leading Pakistan’s delegation at Second Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in Doha from November 26-27.

