MoHR minister condemns Mianwali incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Federal Minister for Human Rights George Khalil has strongly condemned the terror attack on a police checkpoint in Mianwali.

In a statement issued by MoHR here on Monday, he said the terrorists are the enemies of the nation.

The minister lauded the brave efforts of the police officers who courageously prevented the terrorist assault.