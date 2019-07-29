MoHR Minister Withdraws Notification, Removes Focal Person, Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:11 PM
Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Monday announced removing the volunteer focal person of the ministry in Sindh Iftikhar Lund after re-investigation in the probe of the case based on human rights violation
She in a tweet shared on her twitter handle said, "On re-investigation and in the light of new evidence, I have removed Iftikhar Lund as our focal person on human rights in Sindh. I also wish to express my regret over the earlier notification."