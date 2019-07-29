MoHR Minister withdraws notification, removes focal person, Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Monday announced removing the volunteer focal person of the ministry in Sindh Iftikhar Lund after re-investigation in the probe of the case based on human rights violation.

She in a tweet shared on her twitter handle said, "On re-investigation and in the light of new evidence, I have removed Iftikhar Lund as our focal person on human rights in Sindh. I also wish to express my regret over the earlier notification."