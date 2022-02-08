MoHR mobile app provided assistance to 137 complainants

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) mobile application has provided services and assistance to 137 people against the complaints registered since its inception during the month of January 2022, said an official here on Tuesday.

According to details, the complaints counts from Baluchistan 3, erstwhile FATA and Islamabad 20, Kashmir 3, KPK 35, Punjab 146 and Sindh 21.

According to the official, all these complaints has been registered to the helpline 1099.

He said that the purpose of the mobile app was to provide citizens an opportunity for registration of complaints regarding human rights violations.

The Ministry will ensure service delivery and redressal of the complaints.

He added that people can also contact at www.mohr.gov.pk for complaints registration and the the ministry will ensure service delivery.