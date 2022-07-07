MoHR, NADRA jointly start awareness campaign for transgenders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have jointly started an awareness and sensitization session on the 'Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 & its Rules' for NADRA's designated officers.

Talking to APP on Thursday, a ministry official Reem Sharif said that the purpose of the awareness drive was to highlight the issues pertaining to transgenders rights and implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018.