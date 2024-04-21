MoHR, National IT Board Launches App For Differently-abled Child
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) National Information Technology board (NITB) and Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) have launched an online app for the parents of differently- abled child to connect them with the world around them.
According to details, the National IT Board is bringing approximately 30,000 out of school differently-abled children into the educational mainstream.
It will assist them in the selection of suitable educational institution near to their residence so that they can apply online without physical access to the relevant center.
The App will inform the people and parents about the services and facilities available in the DGSE's centres and institutes as well as in the FDE schools for inclusive education, it added.
It will be very useful for the children with different abilities living in the slum areas of Islamabad.
It was also informed about the status of their submitted applications and it will be helpful to bring out of school differently-abled children in the education system.
This application will connect them with the world around them, it stated.
