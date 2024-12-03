MoHR Observes PWDs Day
December 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights commemorated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Monday reaffirming its commitment to fostering equality and inclusion for all individuals, regardless of ability.
Addressing the event, Saba Sadiq, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Human Rights, emphasized the shared responsibility of society to uphold the rights, dignity, and opportunities of persons with disabilities.
She highlighted the government’s achievements, including the passage of the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which provides essential tools and resources to enhance education, employment, and social inclusion.
Sadiq also underlined the role of the ICT Council on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in promoting dialogue among government entities, civil society, and private stakeholders to address the unique challenges faced by persons with disabilities.
“Our vision is clear—a Pakistan where no one is left behind,” Sadiq stated. She called on all segments of society to work together to break down barriers, promote inclusivity, and create a society where every individual has the resources and respect they deserve to lead independent and dignified lives.
