Open Menu

MoHR Observes PWDs Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MoHR observes PWDs Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights commemorated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Monday reaffirming its commitment to fostering equality and inclusion for all individuals, regardless of ability.

Addressing the event, Saba Sadiq, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Human Rights, emphasized the shared responsibility of society to uphold the rights, dignity, and opportunities of persons with disabilities.

She highlighted the government’s achievements, including the passage of the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which provides essential tools and resources to enhance education, employment, and social inclusion.

Sadiq also underlined the role of the ICT Council on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in promoting dialogue among government entities, civil society, and private stakeholders to address the unique challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

“Our vision is clear—a Pakistan where no one is left behind,” Sadiq stated. She called on all segments of society to work together to break down barriers, promote inclusivity, and create a society where every individual has the resources and respect they deserve to lead independent and dignified lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Civil Society Lead Event All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

5 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

3 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

4 hours ago
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

18 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan