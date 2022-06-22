MoHR organizes capacity building workshop for prisons' staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) organized a two-day capacity building training workshop for KP Prison Department in Prisons' Staff Training academy, Haripur, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The workshop was chaired by Director General (DG) Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Arshad, DD (HR) Arfan Shabbir, and legal expert Maimna Khattak.

The panel apprised the officers of the prison department about Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other human rights issues faced by the contemporary world.

The panel also distributed certificate of participation among the participants of the department.

It was first workshop which was arranged at PSTA Haripur by the Human Rights Commission and pledged to continue arranging similar events in the future.