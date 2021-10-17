MoHR organizes consultative meeting in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has organized a consultative meeting in Quetta, focusing on harmonizing data collection and reporting mechanisms for international human rights commitments and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued here, the Ministry has joined hands to launch an initiative for a digital shift and using new technologies in Pakistan's human rights data collection and reporting.