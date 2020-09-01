UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Plans Small Business Projects For Women

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:19 PM

MoHR plans small business projects for women

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has planned to start more projects for women empowerment including their education, health, labor force participation, time use and mobility, financial empowerment and gender-based violence during COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has planned to start more projects for women empowerment including their education, health, labor force participation, time use and mobility, financial empowerment and gender-based violence during COVID-19.

According to an official of MoHR, during current health crisis women were affected the most as they had to face challenges of immobility, financial empowerment, especially gender-based violence. Pakistan had gone through tough time due to pandemic in which women were affected the most so MoHR was planning to initiate some projects for their empowerment in all sectors, she added.

Labor force participation was concerned, women had been affected the most, small and medium working businesses would be introduced soon. She said that government was trying her best to facilitate them as they were the most important sector of society.

Related Topics

Education Women All Government Best

Recent Stories

Emirati short film &#039;Athel&#039; gets outstand ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel set ..

36 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises pea ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo takes the taste of Pakistani man ..

58 minutes ago

Supreme Court expresses concern over unprecedented ..

1 minute ago

Chairman DDAC issues high altert to distrct admini ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.