MoHR' Project On "Human Rights Awareness Programme" To Promote Tolerance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Ministry of Human Rights' project to create "Human Rights awareness Programme" is in full swing, said an official here on Saturday.

According to detail, with the total allocation of Rs 20 million the project would be completed by the end of 2020.

He also said that strategy to address major human rights issues particularly violence against women, women's inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and PWDs among people at grass root level.

The aim of the project was to promote tolerance and respect for human rights and inter-faith harmony to combat religious intolerance for a peaceful society.

He said that the project had playing an important role to improve democracy and leadership, facilitate access to justice and enable people to know their human rights.

He said that the MoHR is committed to provide the understanding and knowledge about respect of human rights and also increasing the people's understanding and knowledge about respect of human rights in islam and fundamental human rights enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan and domestic national laws for human rights, he added.

