UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Project RDHR To Be Completed By End Of 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:01 PM

MoHR project RDHR to be completed by end of 2020

The Ministry of Human Rights' project "Strengthening Regional Directorates of Human Rights" (RDHR) would be completed by the end of 2020, according to an official data provided by Ministry of Human Rights here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights' project "Strengthening Regional Directorates of Human Rights" (RDHR) would be completed by the end of 2020, according to an official data provided by Ministry of Human Rights here on Thursday.

The project has been developed to strengthen and equip RDHRs for efficient and quick disposal of business through up-gradation of existing infrastructure and necessary staff of MoHR in order to enable a more efficient working environment.

The purpose of the project was to equip the provincial administrative formations with logistic and administrative resources to implement the expanding mandate of MoHR.

The data also revealed that the project has been improved human rights situation in the provinces through strengthening institutional capacities of regional directorates (RDs) by providing them adequate human and financial resources to carry out their mandate effectively and independently.

Related Topics

Business 2020

Recent Stories

IHC bans corporal punishment to students in school ..

12 minutes ago

Who's responsible for disgrace done by NAB after a ..

10 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

32 minutes ago

NGOs Call on Myanmar to Restore Mobile Internet Ac ..

10 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

32 minutes ago

Rs 350,000 fine imposed on 3 marriage halls in Sia ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.