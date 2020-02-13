MoHR project RDHR to be completed by end of 2020

The Ministry of Human Rights' project "Strengthening Regional Directorates of Human Rights" (RDHR) would be completed by the end of 2020, according to an official data provided by Ministry of Human Rights here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights' project "Strengthening Regional Directorates of Human Rights" (RDHR) would be completed by the end of 2020, according to an official data provided by Ministry of Human Rights here on Thursday.

The project has been developed to strengthen and equip RDHRs for efficient and quick disposal of business through up-gradation of existing infrastructure and necessary staff of MoHR in order to enable a more efficient working environment.

The purpose of the project was to equip the provincial administrative formations with logistic and administrative resources to implement the expanding mandate of MoHR.

The data also revealed that the project has been improved human rights situation in the provinces through strengthening institutional capacities of regional directorates (RDs) by providing them adequate human and financial resources to carry out their mandate effectively and independently.