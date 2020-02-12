UrduPoint.com
MoHR Project 'rights Protection Awareness' In Full Swing: Official

Wed 12th February 2020

The Ministry of Human Right's programme "human rights awareness" for creating awareness on human rights in different districts is in full swing, said an official of the ministry here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Right's programme "human rights awareness" for creating awareness on human rights in different districts is in full swing, said an official of the ministry here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabia Javeria Agha said that the regional directorates were carrying out a number of awareness creating sessions, seminar and other activities in collaboration with provincial line departments and non-governmental organizations.

She said that the purpose of the project was to sensitize rural and urban community on behavioural change towards certain human rights particularly violence against women, women inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

She further said that the budget allocation of Rs55 million for the project would continue by the end of 2020 and the project also promoting the principles, protection mechanism and democratic governance for peaceful society.

She said that awareness activities were carried out for protection of human rights in schools, colleges, universities and in public, private sector organizations.

